Guelph woman charged for allegedly keying co-worker's Tesla

A 57-year-old Guelph woman has been charged after police say she was caught on video keying her co-worker’s car.

Guelph police said it began as a workplace dispute between two people who have worked at a west-end business together for around two years.

According to police, the pair was recently involved in an altercation.

On Thursday, management met with the suspected vandal to explain the punishment her co-worker would be receiving, however “she was dissatisfied with the outcome,” police said.

A short time later, she allegedly walked by her co-worker’s 2022 Tesla, dragging something along the side, causing a large scratch.

The car’s on-board camera captured what happened.

The woman was subsequently charged with mischief under $5,000.