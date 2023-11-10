KITCHENER
Kitchener

    • Guelph woman charged for allegedly keying co-worker's Tesla

    A Tesla sits in a dealership in Littleton, Colo. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski) A Tesla sits in a dealership in Littleton, Colo. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

    A 57-year-old Guelph woman has been charged after police say she was caught on video keying her co-worker’s car.

    Guelph police said it began as a workplace dispute between two people who have worked at a west-end business together for around two years.

    According to police, the pair was recently involved in an altercation.

    On Thursday, management met with the suspected vandal to explain the punishment her co-worker would be receiving, however “she was dissatisfied with the outcome,” police said.

    A short time later, she allegedly walked by her co-worker’s 2022 Tesla, dragging something along the side, causing a large scratch.

    The car’s on-board camera captured what happened.

    The woman was subsequently charged with mischief under $5,000.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Should Canada ban smoking tobacco? Expert weighs in

    As some countries around the world start implementing bans on, or gradually phasing out the use of tobacco, should Canada follow their lead? One expert says a smoke-free approach is feasible in Canada, with the right legislation.

    London

    Windsor

    Barrie

    Northern Ontario

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Vancouver

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News