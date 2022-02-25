Guelph woman charged after police discover alleged 'sex trade' at local apartment

A tip that led police to a Guelph apartment has turned into a human trafficking case and now a 26 year-old woman is facing numerous charges.

In a news release by Guelph police, the joint Waterloo-Human Trafficking team received information in mid-February that "an adult female was being forced to participate in the sex trade at an apartment."

Police said a Guelph woman has been charged with human trafficking, procuring, receiving material benefit from human trafficking and uttering threats.



