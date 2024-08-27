KITCHENER
Kitchener

    Guelph woman charged after giving police a fake name

    A Guelph woman is facing multiple charges after she gave a fake name to police.

    Guelph Police officers were driving past a Woolwich Street apartment complex on Saturday around 8:30 a.m. when they spotted a woman who appeared to be hiding behind a fence.

    When officers stopped to question her, she gave them a fake name.

    The 26-year-old woman was arrested on an outstanding warrant after she missed a court date earlier this month.

    Police also said they found several credit cards and IDs in various names as part of a search during the arrest.

    She has been charged with failing to attend court, possessing identity documents and possessing stolen credit cards.

