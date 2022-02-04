Guelph woman celebrates 104th birthday with mayor

A Guelph woman celebrating a very special birthday received a very special gift from the mayor of the Royal City.

On Friday, Margaret MacIntosh marked her 104th trip around the sun at Elliot Community.

The senior residence says she was grateful for all the love she received, but especially surprised when Mayor Cam Guthrie stopped by to wish her a happy birthday.

To mark the occasion, MacIntosh received official documentation from the mayor's office.