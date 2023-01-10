Guelph woman awoken by intruder who claimed he was interested in buying her house

A 30-year-old Guelph man who is alleged to have entered a south-end home at 2 a.m., woke up its occupant and claimed he was interested in buying the property, has turned himself into police.

Guelph police say it happened on Oct. 23. A Guelph resident was awoken by the lights being turned on inside her house. When she exited the bedroom, she saw a man standing in the hallway.

The man allegedly told her he knew the house was for sale and decided to have a look around, entering through an unlocked door. Police say he left when asked to do so.

Police say investigators identified the man and he turned himself in on Monday.

He’s now charged with unlawfully being in a dwelling and is scheduled to appear in court on Feb. 17.