Guelph woman awoken by intruder who claimed he was interested in buying her house
A 30-year-old Guelph man who is alleged to have entered a south-end home at 2 a.m., woke up its occupant and claimed he was interested in buying the property, has turned himself into police.
Guelph police say it happened on Oct. 23. A Guelph resident was awoken by the lights being turned on inside her house. When she exited the bedroom, she saw a man standing in the hallway.
The man allegedly told her he knew the house was for sale and decided to have a look around, entering through an unlocked door. Police say he left when asked to do so.
Police say investigators identified the man and he turned himself in on Monday.
He’s now charged with unlawfully being in a dwelling and is scheduled to appear in court on Feb. 17.
Kitchener Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Homeless man allegedly stabbed to death by 8 teenage girls in Toronto identified
The homeless man who died following an alleged swarming-style stabbing by a group of teenage girls last month has been identified by police.
Police officer killed in avalanche near Kaslo, B.C., another injured
A City of Nelson police officer has been killed in an avalanche near Kaslo, B.C., the Nelson Police Board says.
Canada will see weakest level of homes sales since 2001 this year: TD report
A new report from TD Economics predicts Canada will see the weakest level of home sales since 2001 this year.
opinion | Tom Mulcair: Think Trudeau overspent? Don't take Poilievre's word for it, just ask Morneau
The timing is of course mere coincidence, but it’s hard not to see a parallel between Prince Harry’s memoir targeting his own family and Bill Morneau’s self-serving stilettos aimed at Justin Trudeau, writes former NDP Leader Tom Mulcair writes in his exclusive column for CTVNews.ca. 'Two very wealthy, very privileged, very entitled men sharing their deep thoughts on just how unfair things have been for them, and settling accounts.'
More women were federal judges in 2022 than 2021, still not at parity: StatCan
While the proportion of women appointed as federal judges is incrementally improving—seeing an increase in 2022 from the year prior— parity has yet to be reached among federal court judges, according to new and updated data from Statistics Canada's Centre for Gender, Diversity and Inclusion Statistics released Tuesday.
'I'm just lost': Husband of woman who died following lengthy wait at N.S. hospital speaks out
The husband of a 37-year-old woman who died in a Nova Scotia hospital after waiting hours for care is sharing his story as provincial politicians demand answers from the government.
Satellite images capture crowding at China's crematoriums and funeral homes as COVID-19 surge continues
Satellite images taken over a number of Chinese cities have captured crowding at crematoriums and funeral homes, as the country continues its battle with an unprecedented wave of COVID-19 infections following its dismantling of severe pandemic restrictions.
'Spare' but not stingy: Takeaways from Prince Harry's memoir
From accounts of cocaine use and losing his virginity to raw family rifts, 'Spare' exposes deeply personal details about Prince Harry and the wider royal family.
Trudeau's about-face on $19B F-35 fighter jet purchase 'severely' impacted air force: MacKay
While Canada may have finally committed to buying a fleet of F-35 fighter jets after a yearslong saga, a former Conservative cabinet minister argues it comes at a time when the country needs, and could have had, these aircraft much sooner.
London
-
Kids now accepted at LHSC COVID and flu care clinic
Starting Wednesday, the COVID, cold and flu care clinic at London Health Sciences Centre (LHSC) will accept pediatric patients. The move will allow kids to be assessed, tested and treated.
-
State of emergency still in effect for Oneida Nation of the Thames
A state of emergency remains in effect for residents of the Oneida Nation of the Thames over water issues. Levels have fluctuated from extreme lows to highs.
-
Infill building boom raises traffic concerns in west London
A trio of residential intensification projects on a section of Commissioners Road west of Wonderland Road will exacerbate existing traffic woes according to some neighbours.
Windsor
-
Four suspects facing first-degree murder charges in stabbing of 39-year-old man
Windsor police have arrested four suspects in connection to a fatal stabbing of a 39-year-old man downtown.
-
Spitfires acquire Team Canada captain Shane Wright from Frontenacs
The Windsor Spitfires have acquired Team Canada captain Shane Wright from the Kingston Frontenacs.
-
House fire causes $600,000 damage on Crawford Avenue
An investigator has been called in after a house fire on Crawford Avenue. Crews were on scene for several hours after first being called just before 9 p.m.
Barrie
-
Two people in custody after reports of a shooting in Orillia
Provincial police in Orillia arrested two people following reports of a shooting overnight on Tuesday.
-
Active OPP investigation underway on the Bruce Trail
Provincial police in Owen Sound are asking the public to avoid a section of the Bruce Trail for an ongoing investigation.
-
New performances announced at Casino Rama this spring
America's psychic medium, a legendary rock and roll band, a country music star and a prominent Motown group have all been added to Casino Rama's 2023 performance lineup.
Northern Ontario
-
Elliot Lake mayor guilty of conflict of interest should be removed from office: Superior Court
An Ontario Superior Court judge has found the mayor of Elliot Lake guilty of a conflict of interest and says he should be removed from office and banned for two years.
-
New Liskeard high school remains closed following threat
After students were set to return to class following winter break, Timiskaming District Secondary School remains closed a second day following a threat received over the weekend towards the safety of staff and students.
-
Highway 11 closed between Kirkland Lake area, Matheson
A 55-kilometre section of Highway 11 is closed Tuesday morning between Kenogami Lake and Matheson following a crash, police say.
Ottawa
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Ottawa LRT expected to resume full service Tuesday
Ottawa's light rail line is expected to fully reopen on Tuesday, six days after freezing rain caused a partial shutdown of the system.
-
NEW THIS MORNING
NEW THIS MORNING | A look at issues that arose on Ottawa's LRT in 2022
Here is a look at some of the issues that arose on the Confederation Line last year.
-
Ottawa family still waiting for home damaged by derecho to be repaired
The Shu family in the west end has faced immense challenges over the past eight months as they've waited for their home, damaged by the derecho storm last May, to be repaired.
Toronto
-
Homeless man allegedly stabbed to death by 8 teenage girls in Toronto identified
The homeless man who died following an alleged swarming-style stabbing by a group of teenage girls last month has been identified by police.
-
Dress code ordered after Oakville teacher wears prosthetic breasts
Halton’s school board has asked its director of education to develop a “professionalism policy,” which includes a dress code, after images of a teacher wearing large prosthetic breasts in a classroom circulated online in September.
-
Toronto's property tax to increase by 5.5 per cent, biggest hike since amalgamation
Toronto's property tax to increase by 5.5 per cent, biggest hike since amalgamation
Montreal
-
Residents call for traffic-calming measures near site of girl's death in Montreal
Residents living near the site of a hit-and-run in Montreal that killed a seven-year-old girl last month are calling for tangible traffic-calming measures. They say drivers looking for a shortcut to the Jacques-Cartier Bridge when traffic is too busy along the larger streets are creating a hazard.
-
CF Montreal terminates deal with coach, a day after hiring him
CF Montreal announced it is terminating its relationship with Sandro Grande, the day after the club announced it was hiring him to coach the team's reserve squad. Grande's hiring drew stark rebukes for comments after the attempted killing of former PQ leader Pauline Marois.
-
Sophie Brochu to step down as head of Hydro-Québec
The president and CEO of Hydro-Québec, Sophie Brochu, announced on Tuesday that she would be stepping down from her position effective April 11. The corporation's employees were called to a meeting at 1:30 p.m.
Atlantic
-
'I'm just lost': Husband of woman who died following lengthy wait at N.S. hospital speaks out
The husband of a 37-year-old woman who died in a Nova Scotia hospital after waiting hours for care is sharing his story as provincial politicians demand answers from the government.
-
Man in custody after woman found dead in home in Five Islands, N.S.
A man has been taken into custody in connection with a suspicious death "involving a firearm" in Five Islands, N.S.
-
Second trial begins for former Halifax med student facing first-degree murder charge
A retrial started today for a former Nova Scotia medical student accused of fatally shooting a fellow Dalhousie University student and disposing of his body after a drug deal in downtown Halifax.
Winnipeg
-
Winnipeggers being warned about deadly fentanyl-based drug
Winnipeg police are warning people about a common street drug called "down," after a 26-year-old man overdosed on the drug.
-
10 puppies found abandoned near rural Manitoba highway
Advocates want to see stricter enforcement after 10 purebred golden retriever puppies were found abandoned near Highway 308 and Highway 503 on Friday.
-
Winnipeg police respond to gunshots in city's West End
The Winnipeg Police Service was on scene in the city’s West End on Monday night due to gunshots in the area.
Calgary
-
Police officer killed in avalanche near Kaslo, B.C., another injured
A City of Nelson police officer has been killed in an avalanche near Kaslo, B.C., the Nelson Police Board says.
-
Oodles of Bernedoodles: Alberta dog gives birth to a whopping 17 puppies
A southern Alberta woman has taken a 'fur baby maternity leave' to help her dog take care of her incredibly large litter of puppies.
-
Alberta ready to pursue health-care reforms without federal money, premier says
Alberta Premier Danielle Smith says she's not waiting for federal money to reform her province's health-care system.
Edmonton
-
What you need to know about Alberta's $100 per month affordability payments
At a press conference on Monday, the government announced details of affordability payments coming to some Albertans.
-
'Dense fog and ice' reported at scene of multi-vehicle crash near Drayton Valley
Highway 22 traffic north of Drayton Valley is affected by a multi-vehicle crash, RCMP say.
-
Partial power returned to law courts' south tower, no timeline for full restoration: infrastructure minister
While the south tower of Edmonton Law Courts will be partially back in business on Tuesday, the ongoing impact of a power outage signals the need for a new building, says one criminal defence lawyer.
Vancouver
-
Suspect shot with beanbags during tense arrest was seen carrying gun: VPD
A man who was seen carrying a gun inside a bar in downtown Vancouver Monday night ended up in hospital after police shot beanbag bullets at him.
-
Parole board recommends charge against sex offender who abducted B.C. boy
More than four years after convicted sex offender Randall Hopley finished his sentence for abducting a young British Columbia boy, the parole board is recommending charges against him for not complying with supervision orders.
-
Man planning to sell heroin, meth from Vancouver storefront hopes to save lives
With B.C. poised to decriminalize the possession of small amounts of hard drugs, one man wants to open a store in Vancouver where people can buy a clean supply of substances like heroin, meth, and cocaine.