Guelph woman arrested while allegedly smashing police station doors

Guelph police didn’t have to go far to arrest a woman who they say used a hammer to smash the door of the downtown police station.

Police said on Tuesday, just before midnight, officers working in the building heard a commotion.

The woman allegedly attempted to open the sliding glass doors of the police station, which were locked. Police say she kicked the doors several times before removing a hammer from her backpack and using it to strike the door frame and automatic door opener, damaging both. She then used the hammer to smash the glass door, according to police.

The female was immediately arrested.

A 40-year-old Guelph woman is charged with mischief under $5,000, possessing a weapon for a dangerous purpose and breach of probation.