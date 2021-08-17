Guelph woman arrested for allegedly posting video of crime to social media

KITCHENER -

Guelph police have arrested a woman who allegedly recorded a video of herself breaking the law and posted it on social media.

Earlier this month, police said the woman was ordered to stay away from a man following a disturbance. On Saturday evening around 11:30 p.m., the man was at a business on Victoria Street South in Guelph. Police said the woman was in the passenger seat and "made a rude gesture" toward the man. The man's friend also witnessed the incident.

The woman recorded the incident and posted it to social media. Police said the video includes her telling the driver to go past the man.

The 24-year-old Guelph woman was arrested on Monday for failing to comply with an undertaking. She was held for a bail hearing and released, with her next court date scheduled for Sept. 7.