KITCHENER -- Guelph police are investigating after a woman said someone cut the brake lines on her vehicle.

According to officials, a woman got into her vehicle at around 7:30 a.m. on Oct. 4. Her car was parked in front of her home near the intersection of Janefield Avenue and College Avenue West. After starting her vehicle, she noticed there were warnings on her dashboard and drove to her mechanic. Police say her brake lines were cut and that the replacement cost around $160.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.