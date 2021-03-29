KITCHENER -- Guelph police have charged a woman they said spit on and punched a security guard last week.

In a Monday news release, officials said the woman was sitting near the employee entrance of a downtown business around 12:40 p.m. Thursday, yelling at people coming and going from the area. Officials said a security guard asked her to move and she punched him in the chest and arm. She also spit at him, hitting his face mask.

She fled the area but police said she was located on Friday afternoon and charged with assault and breaching probation.

She had a bail hearing on Saturday and was released. She's scheduled to appear in court on April 27.