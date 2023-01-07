Guelph Wish Fund for Children grants teen's Toronto Maple Leafs wish

A 15-year-old boy from Guelph has been granted his hockey wish.

The Guelph Wish Fund for Children sent Mason Zammit and his parents to Toronto in style Saturday morning to meet players from the Toronto Maple Leafs.

Morgan Reilly, head coach Sheldon Keefe, and Mason's favourite player Auston Matthews were on the guest list.

Mason was also invited to the team's morning skate.

"It's nice to see some of the struggles that he has no around for one day," said Shelley Zammit, Mason's mother. "He's really happy about everything."

The Zammit family will be in attendance at the Leaf's game Saturday night when they take on the Detroit Red Wings.