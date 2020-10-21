KITCHENER -- A paramedic in Guelph-Wellington has tested positive for COVID-19.

Eight others are also self-isolating and waiting for test results in relation to that case, the City of Guelph said in a news release.

“A positive case amongst our paramedics underscores the reality that COVID-19 is still a circulating threat in our community. Our local paramedics use personal protective equipment to protect themselves and residents from virus transmission. As a result, risk of exposure to residents in the community is considered low,” Dr. Nicola Mercer, Medical Officer of Health with Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph Public Health said in the release.

“Guelph-Wellington paramedics are on the front lines in the fight against COVID-19, and we’ve been preparing to respond to our first positive case. I want to thank everyone on our team for their hard work, long hours and diligent use of personal protective equipment to protect patients and themselves while providing care in our community,” said Stephen Dewar, Chief of Guelph-Wellington Paramedic Service.

The city said the paramedic service has implemented its COVID-19 response plan to help prevent the virus from spreading within the community. The paramedic who tested positive wasn't involved in any high-risk calls in the 48 hours leading up to their test.

The city said this won't impact response times for emergency services. Replacement paramedics will fill all scheduled shifts.