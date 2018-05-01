Tuesday was the first day for current and aspiring politicians to register to run in this fall’s municipal elections – and two local mayors wasted no time in announcing their re-election bids.

Guelph Mayor Cam Guthrie tweeted that he had filed to seek a second term.

“I’m proud of the direction Guelph is headed & I’d be honoured to continue to serve you,” he said.

Also running for re-election is Waterloo Mayor Dave Jaworsky, who issued a statement saying he felt his work leading the city was not done.

“I have worked hard to deliver on my 2014 platform commitments of rebuilding prosperity, making government more effective and efficient, and creating a more vibrant, caring community,” he said.

Jaworsky more than doubled the vote count of his closest competitor in the 2014 race to replace Brenda Halloran as Waterloo’s mayor, while Guthrie ousted then-incumbent mayor Karen Farbridge by 5,500 votes.

Prospective candidates for this year’s municipal elections have until July 27 to register their intent to run. Election day is Oct. 22.