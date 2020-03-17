KITCHENER -- Using transit just got a little more sanitary in Guelph.

According to a news release on the city's website, Guelph Transit will begin offering free transit starting on March 18.

The decision was made in an effort to slow the spread of COVID-19 by eliminating the need for people to come to Guelph City Hall to buy or renew bus passes.

Late-night bus service for University of Guelph students has been cancelled, and all buses will operate on a 30-minute schedule from Monday to Saturday.

"We know service interruptions are disruptive and inconvenient, but we think it’s the best way to prevent the potential spread of COVID-19 and protect our the health and safety of our customers and employees," Guelph Transit General Manager Robin Gerus is quoted in a statement.

Officials are asking riders to exit buses via the back doors unless they have accessibility needs.

If you've been feeling unwell or if you've travelled outside of Canada in the last 14 days, officials ask that you not take public transit.

Mobility service customers are being asked to avoid any non-essential travel, too.