Guelph to receive shipments of new protein-based COVID-19 vaccine

A new protein-based COVID-19 vaccine will soon be available in Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph.

Speaking at Wednesday's board of health meeting, the area's top doctor said the Novavax COVID-19 vaccine is expected to arrive in Ontario in two weeks and will be made available locally shortly after that.

Novavax offers a new option to those who may be hesitant to get an mRNA vaccine, said Dr. Nicola Mercer.

"It's a traditional vaccine based on traditional protein-based technologies," Dr. Mercer said, explaining the jab will be available to people who have not yet been vaccinated and do not want an mRNA shot.

Novavax was approved by Health Canada in mid-February. It is administered in two doses, 21 days apart.

Meanwhile Dr. Mercer said "it's a little less certain" when Medicago Covifenz, a vegan vaccine also newly approved by Health Canada, will arrive in Ontario. Dr. Mercer said she anticipates it sometime in the late spring or early summer.