A Rockwood grandfather of 10 has won a major lottery prize.

Josiah Quast won $100,000 after he matched six out of seven Encore numbers in the exact order in the June 1 draw.

“I was so surprised I had to check my numbers again!” Quast was quoted as saying to the OLG.

He plans to get some renovations done with his prize money.

Quast bought the ticket at a Quik Shoppe on Speedvale Avenue in Guelph.

