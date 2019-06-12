Featured
Guelph ticket wins Rockwood grandfather $100,000
Josiah Quast poses with a $100,000 cheque. (Source: OLG)
CTV Kitchener
Published Wednesday, June 12, 2019 6:51PM EDT
A Rockwood grandfather of 10 has won a major lottery prize.
Josiah Quast won $100,000 after he matched six out of seven Encore numbers in the exact order in the June 1 draw.
“I was so surprised I had to check my numbers again!” Quast was quoted as saying to the OLG.
He plans to get some renovations done with his prize money.
Quast bought the ticket at a Quik Shoppe on Speedvale Avenue in Guelph.