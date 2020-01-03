KITCHENER -- A Guelph Thai restaurant is raising the cost of its food by five per cent plus HST in an attempt to be more eco-friendly.

Na-Ha-Thai's Kitchen said in a Facebook post that a five per cent increase will be able to replace 95 per cent of their white plastic takeout bags with compostable ones by the end of the month.

But they say some items, like curry and soup, may still need the plastic bags.

The restaurant says it will replace all plastic utensils with compostable ones by the end of the month as well.

By mid-year, the goal is to eliminate the use of styrofoam.

They say the quality and quantity of the products will not be affected.

Bringing your own container for takeout is more than welcome.