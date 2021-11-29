Guelph teenager allegedly smashes glass over head of PSW: police

GUELPH -

Guelph police have charged a teenager who allegedly assaulted a personal support worker over the weekend.

The victim called police from a residence in the south end around 9:20 a.m. Saturday. According to police, a client smashed a glass over the woman’s head and threatened her with a knife.

When officers arrived, officials said the woman was bleeding “from a gash near her eye.”

Police said the teen was yelling at police from a bedroom window and holding a knife.

According to a news release, officers were able to get the teen to drop the knife and come outside. He was taken to hospital for treatment.

A 15-year-old was charged with assault with a weapon, mischief and uttering threats.

He’s scheduled to appear in court on Nov. 27.​