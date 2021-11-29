Guelph teenager allegedly smashes glass over head of PSW: police
GUELPH -
Guelph police have charged a teenager who allegedly assaulted a personal support worker over the weekend.
The victim called police from a residence in the south end around 9:20 a.m. Saturday. According to police, a client smashed a glass over the woman’s head and threatened her with a knife.
When officers arrived, officials said the woman was bleeding “from a gash near her eye.”
Police said the teen was yelling at police from a bedroom window and holding a knife.
According to a news release, officers were able to get the teen to drop the knife and come outside. He was taken to hospital for treatment.
A 15-year-old was charged with assault with a weapon, mischief and uttering threats.
He’s scheduled to appear in court on Nov. 27.