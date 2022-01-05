Guelph teen loses licence for 'driving recklessly' in school parking lot

GUELPH -

A joy-ride at a school parking lot has led to a Guelph teenager having his driver’s licence and vehicle both seized by police after officers saw him “driving recklessly.”

Police issued a media release Wednesday morning that said officers saw vehicles in the parking lot of Bishop Macdonell High School around 8:30 p.m. Monday.

Officers reportedly saw them “doing doughnuts and driving slalom-style around light posts.” The release noted officers saw one vehicle in particular “doing doughnuts while a male passenger sat on the door ledge with his upper body outside the vehicle.”

Police have charged a 17-year-old driver with stunt driving, suspended his driver’s license for 30 days, and have impounded his vehicle for two weeks.



