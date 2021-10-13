Guelph teen facing child pornography charges

Guelph -

A teenager is facing a number of child pornography charges after an investigation by Guelph police.

Guelph police said members from both its Internet Child Exploitation Unit and Technological Crimes Unit executed a search warrant at a downtown residence Tuesday morning.

According to a release, evidence was located and a teenaged resident was arrested.

A 15-year-old Guelph male is charged with possessing child pornography, distributing child pornography and accessing child pornography.

He is scheduled to appear in court on Jan. 26, 2022.