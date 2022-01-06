Guelph teen charged with flooding hospital ER

GUELPH -

A 17-year-old Guelph girl is allegedly responsible for a flood that shut down part of Guelph General Hospital’s emergency room department last month.

The flood happened on Dec. 4 and led to much longer wait times amid the situation at hospitals due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

In a release issued Thursday morning, Guelph police said “the teen was at the hospital waiting to be seen … and was given a book by security to keep her occupied. She used the book to twice strike the overhead sprinkler system.”

Police said water flooded out for about 40 minutes before staff were able to shut it off.

At the time of the incident, hospital officials said about a fifth of the emergency department needed repairs, including four treatment rooms, five patient areas, and two hallways.

The release noted damage is pegged at more than $5,000.

The teen was reportedly arrested Tuesday and is facing a charge of mischief over $5,000.