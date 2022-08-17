Guelph teen charged with attempted murder

Guelph police have charged a 17-year-old female with attempted murder following a disturbance last month.

Emergency crews were called to an incident on July 24 at a home in the east end of Guelph.

An 18-year-old man was found at the scene with serious injuries, according to police. He was taken to a trauma centre and underwent emergency surgery.

A 17-year-old Guelph female has been charged with attempted murder, aggravated assault, possession a weapon for a dangerous purpose, and assault.

Police say the two are known to each other and there is no concern for public safety.

The female has been released on bail and has a court date set for later in August.