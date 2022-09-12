Guelph teen charged in deadly crash

A 17-year-old from Guelph has been charged with careless driving causing death after a weekend crash that killed a 19-year-old motorcyclist.

Guelph police were called to the collision in the area of Grange Road and Kearney Street just before 10 p.m. on Friday.

A Nissan SUV was turning left when it collided with a motorcycle, police said.

The 19-year-old driver of the motorcycle was transported to Guelph General Hospital where he died a short time late.

The 17-year-old driver of the SUV was not injured.

On Monday, police announced he had been charged with careless driving causing death under the Highway Traffic Act.