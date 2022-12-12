Guelph teen arrested for swinging knife at people downtown

A 17-year-old male was arrested early Sunday morning for waving a knife outside of a downtown bar.

Guelph police were called to the area of Macdonell Street and Wyndham Street North just before 2 a.m. for reports of someone swinging around a pocket knife and threatening to stab people passing by.

Police say the youth was located in the area and the knife was found in a nearby garbage can.

The 17-year-old was charged with possessing a weapon for a dangerous purpose.