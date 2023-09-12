Guelph teen arrested after allegedly whipping elderly man with belt

Guelph police have arrested a 17-year-old boy who they say whipped a man in his 70s with a belt.

According to police, the two got in an argument in a parking lot near Willow and Dawson roads just before 4 p.m. on Monday.

The teen left the area but came back a short time later. He allegedly removed his belt and whipped the elderly man twice, causing minor injury to the victim’s arm.

Police found the teen nearby and arrested him for assault with a weapon.