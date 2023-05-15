Guelph teen accused of assaulting two police officers

A 15-year-old Guelph boy is facing several charges after he allegedly punched and kicked two police officers in the face while they tried to arrest him.

Guelph police say around 1:30 a.m. Saturday, police were called to Stone Road West near Scottsdale Drive where two people were screaming and yelling.

Police say while officers were talking to witnesses, a teen ran up to the cruiser and elbowed an officer through the open window.

When officers tried to arrest the boy, he allegedly, punched and kicked them in the face and spit on them.

The officers were not seriously hurt, police say.

Police took the teen home to his parents, but say he again became “belligerent” and pushed one of the officers in the chest. He also allegedly threw rocks at the cruiser as they drove away.

Police have charged the 15-year-old with three counts of assaulting police, two counts of assault to resist arrest, mischief under $5,000 and causing a disturbance.