A Guelph high school teacher will serve 90 days in jail for making sexually explicit material available to a child.

The court clerk's office confirms Justin Lenssen pleaded guilty on Monday morning.

He was originally charged in December of last year with possession of child pornography, sexual exploitation, luring a child and making explicit material available.

He was a teacher at St. James Catholic High School at the time of his arrest.

On the Ontario College of Teachers' website, Lenssen is listed in good standing.

But his file notes a number of conditions, including not to communicate with any female under eighteen years old, unless in the presence of his father.