Guelph teacher pleads guilty to making sexually explicit material available to child
(Terry Kelly / CTV Kitchener)
Published Monday, September 30, 2019 5:51PM EDT
A Guelph high school teacher will serve 90 days in jail for making sexually explicit material available to a child.
The court clerk's office confirms Justin Lenssen pleaded guilty on Monday morning.
He was originally charged in December of last year with possession of child pornography, sexual exploitation, luring a child and making explicit material available.
He was a teacher at St. James Catholic High School at the time of his arrest.
On the Ontario College of Teachers' website, Lenssen is listed in good standing.
But his file notes a number of conditions, including not to communicate with any female under eighteen years old, unless in the presence of his father.