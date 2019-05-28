

CTV Kitchener





Guelph council has approved $700,000 in funding to support Guelph’s 100 per cent renewable energy target.

The funding will come over five years and will help the city reduce its footprint.

“To tackle climate change, we need all hands on deck,” explains Alex Chapman, manager of the city’s climate change office, in a statement.

“With Council’s support, we can take a big step forward in reducing Guelph’s environmental footprint while further positioning our community as the leaders in environmental sustainability and delivering significant economic value and jobs.”

The Community Energy Initiative has a goal of making Guelph a net-zero carbon community by 2050.

About 23 per cent of the city’s energy use is from renewable sources, a press release from the city says.

“By moving towards 100 per cent renewable energy sources, the City is aligning its goals with our community’s expectations,” explains Bryan Ho-Yan, program manager of Corporate Energy, in a statement. Last year, Guelph elected the province's first-ever Green Party MP, Mike Schreiner.

Actionable items to achieve that goal include community education, retrofitting houses and commercial buildings, striving for efficient new-builds and encouraging active transportation.