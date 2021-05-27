GUELPH -- Super 8 in Guelph was safely evacuated after a fire early Thursday morning.

Crews from five different stations were called to the intersection of Woodlawn Road and Silvercreek Parkway around 4:45 a.m. There were flames through the roof of two upper units when they arrived. Three top units were damaged in the fire, and some lower units have water damage.

No firefighters were injured in the fire. One person was taken to Guelph General Hospital for smoke inhalation.

There were buses at the scene to provide warmth and shelter for people displaced by the fire.

Officials said there's no damage estimate yet and it's too early to determine a cause.

Fire and police expect to be at the scene for most of the day. Silvercreek Parkway is partially closed for the investigation.