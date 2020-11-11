GUELPH -- There are stories behind the poppies in street signs in Guelph.

Lovett Lane in Guelph is named after a 97-year-old veteran, Fred Lovett. He was honoured at a small ceremony on Remembrance Day.

"Over 20 years ago, I went to city hall and put my surname Lovett on the list that would hopefully be a street name in the future, as a Christmas present for my dad," his daughter, Nancy Ingram, said. "

Lovett served in the Second World War, travelling from Canada to England. He landed in Italy to fight at the Gothic Line.

"We learned a lot going back to Italy last year, probably more than I ever knew in the whole time of growing up, because Dad didn't really talk about it very much," Ingram said.

The Lovett family was able to visit many areas with the help of a professional tour guide.

"I was able to find a Guelphite in the cemetery and I was able to place the flag on his grave," Lovett said.

Lovett's five years of service created a lifetime of memories.

"Like Dad said, we're very proud and now our legacy lives on forever in a town that's our home town," Ingram said.

A new development in the city's south end is now heavily populated with poppy streets honouring veterans.

"It's remarkable to think what they did so long ago and for them to have given so much and done so much for our nation," said Andrew Lambden, CEO of Terra View Homes.

"It's wonderful that these are throughout our city," Mayor Cam Guthrie said. "It's extra-special we're doing it on Remembrance Day and we're doing it with an actual veteran that the street is named after. You can't get any better than that."