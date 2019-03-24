

CTV Kitchener





The highway 7 rivalry was in full force at the Sleeman Centre Saturday afternoon.

The Guelph Storm and Kitchener Rangers faced off for game two of their best-of-seven OHL Western Conference quarterfinal series.

The Storm came out strong and won the matchup 7-0 and now take a 2-0 series lead.

“I’m expecting a good game,” said fan Seth Hulsebosch beforehand. “I’m from Guelph so I’m cheering for the Storm, but some of my friends are from Kitchener. It should be a good because we have two rivalries going on.”

“I’ve only watched the [Guelph] Gryphons play so I’m pretty excited to watch the Storm,” said young fan Connor Hurme.

Game three goes Tuesday at The Aud.