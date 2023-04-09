Guelph Storm try to tie up their playoff series today

The Guelph Storm needed a win Sunday afternoon to tie up their playoff series with the Sarnia Sting.

After Game 3, Sarnia seemed unstoppable.

The team was leading the best-of-seven series 3-0, but Guelph turned the tables, winning both Game 4 and Game 5.

Game 6 got underway at the Sleeman Centre at 2 p.m. and watch parties were set up at bars and restaurants across the city, so fans could cheer on their hometown team.

The Storm got off to a promising start with Matthew Poitras getting the first – and only – goal of the first period.

Sasha Pastujov scored with the Sting's first goal of the second period.

Two minutes later, Guelph answered with another goal by Max Namestnikov.

Namestnikov goes bar ⬇️ and rips home his FOURTH of the series 🤩🔥#StormCity | #TheStormisComing pic.twitter.com/3J17MlSrVn — Guelph Storm (@Storm_City) April 9, 2023

Sarnia tied things up again with Ty Voit getting another goal for the Sting.

At the end of the second period the score was tied 2-2.

Charlie Paquette got Guelph's third goal of the game early in the third period.

Pastujov responded with his second of the game, tieing the match up again.

The third period ended 3-3, pushing the match into overtime.

If the Guelph can pull off another win, they’ll force the series into Game 7.

That would take place Tuesday in Sarnia.