Guelph Storm out of the playoffs after losing Game 6 to Sarnia

A heartbreaker for the Guelph Storm Sunday afternoon, as the team lost Game 6 of their playoff series against the Sarnia Sting.

The team needed the win to push the series to Game 7 but it was not the comeback the Storm were hoping for.

After Game 3, Sarnia seemed unstoppable.

The Sting were leading the best-of-seven series 3-0, but Guelph turned the tables by winning both Game 4 and Game 5.

It almost looked like the Storm were going to pull off a comback on home ice Sunday.

Guelph got off to a promising start with Matthew Poitras getting the team’s first – and only – goal of the first period.