Guelph Storm lose Game 2 to the Soo Greyhounds

The Guelph Storm will be looking for a comeback after losing Saturday night's playoff game to the Soo Greyhounds.

The Storm went into the match down one in the series.

However the Greyhounds started strong in Game 2 with three goals in the first period.

Jake Karabela scored the only point for Guelph, his first OHL playoff goal with the team.

The Greyhounds went on the win the game 4-1.

Sault Ste. Marie now leads the series 2-0.

Game 3 is set for Tuesday night at the Sleeman Centre in Guelph.