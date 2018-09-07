

CTV Kitchener





A Guelph man is facing an attempted murder charge after another man was stabbed Monday morning.

Police found the injured man at a commercial plaza on Clair Road West, near Gordon Street, around 3:37 a.m.

He had life-threatening stab wounds and was taken to a nearby hospital for emergency surgery.

A 39-year-old man, who has not been named, was arrested at a Baxter Drive residence Friday.

He’s been charged with attempted murder, weapons dangerous and possession of a prohibited weapon.

Police say there are no other suspects in the case.