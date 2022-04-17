Guelph Sikh Society celebrates Vaisakhi and Khalsa

The celebration of Vaisakhi and Khalsa were on full display in Guelph.

The Guelph Sikh Society joined many around the world marking the occasions over the course of the weekend.

Vaisakhi and Khalsa represent the Sikh New Year and the establishment of the Sikh community.

"During COVID we couldn't celebrate like this because of the restrictions, so for the last two years we just did it at a certain level, not to a high level like this," said Satwinder Khunkhun of the Guelph Sikh Society. "Even in our old building in downtown Guelph we weren't celebrating like this. Now in our bigger building, you'll see more people here than over there."

The Guelph Sikh Society's new building, known as a Gurdwara, saw 400-450 people on Sunday for the celebrations.