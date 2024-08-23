KITCHENER
Kitchener

    • Guelph senior taken to hospital after collision with cyclist

    A bike tire is seen in this stock image. (Milada Vigerova/Pexels.com) A bike tire is seen in this stock image. (Milada Vigerova/Pexels.com)
    A Guelph senior was taken to hospital after she collided with a cyclist while trying to cross the road.

    Emergency services were called to Harvard Road near Youngman Drive just before 9 a.m. Thursday.

    Guelph Police said a woman in her 70s stepped off the curb and into the path of cyclist. She was hit and knocked to the ground.

    The woman was taken to hospital for treatment.

    Police said no charges are expected.

