Guelph senior reported missing
Lloyd Weston in an undated photo provided by Guelph Police.
Jennifer K. Baker, CTV Kitchener
Published Thursday, October 31, 2019 11:24PM EDT
Guelph Police are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing man.
Lloyd Weston hasn’t been seen since Wednesday evening.
Police believe the 83-year-old may be headed to the Manitoulin Island area where some of his family lives.
He doesn’t have a vehicle and may be taking public transit.
Weston’s unexpected absence is a cause of concern for his family.
Anyone who may have seen Weston is asked to contact police.