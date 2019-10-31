

Jennifer K. Baker, CTV Kitchener





Guelph Police are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing man.

Lloyd Weston hasn’t been seen since Wednesday evening.

Police believe the 83-year-old may be headed to the Manitoulin Island area where some of his family lives.

He doesn’t have a vehicle and may be taking public transit.

Weston’s unexpected absence is a cause of concern for his family.

Anyone who may have seen Weston is asked to contact police.