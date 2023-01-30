Guelph senior charged with careless driving causing death

Wellington County Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) said an 80-year-old from Guelph has been charged with careless driving causing death.

The charges stem from a fatal collision in September at the intersection of Highway 6 and Wellington Road 38, north of Guelph.

Officials said on Sept. 20, 2022, around 8:45 p.m., OPP responded to a serious collision.

According to OPP, initial reports indicated that a motorcycle and a sedan had collided and that there were serious injuries.

“The operator of the motorcycle was pronounced deceased at scene,” said OPP. “The operator of the sedan was transported to a local hospital with serious injuries.”

The 80-year-old is scheduled to appear before the provincial offences court in Guelph at a later date.