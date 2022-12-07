Guelph senior allegedly assaulted by stranger

Guelph police are looking for a man who allegedly assaulted an elderly woman while she was walking her granddaughter to the school bus.

Police say it happened in the area of Woolwich Street and Mac Avenue around 9 a.m. on Monday.

According to police, a woman in her 60s was approached by a man she didn’t know who struck her in the back of the head, knocking her to the ground. She did not seek medical attention.

The man is described as white, in his mid twenties, around 5-foot-10 with an athletic build and wearing a long dark coat. He was last seen walking northbound on Woolwich Street.

Anyone with information is asked to call police.