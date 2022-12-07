Guelph senior allegedly assaulted by stranger
Guelph police are looking for a man who allegedly assaulted an elderly woman while she was walking her granddaughter to the school bus.
Police say it happened in the area of Woolwich Street and Mac Avenue around 9 a.m. on Monday.
According to police, a woman in her 60s was approached by a man she didn’t know who struck her in the back of the head, knocking her to the ground. She did not seek medical attention.
The man is described as white, in his mid twenties, around 5-foot-10 with an athletic build and wearing a long dark coat. He was last seen walking northbound on Woolwich Street.
Anyone with information is asked to call police.
Kitchener Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
What the latest Bank of Canada rate hike means for inflation, consumers
The Bank of Canada hiked its key policy rate by half a percentage point to 4.25 per cent -- the highest it's been since January 2008 -- on Wednesday in its final rate decision of a year that has been marked by stubbornly high inflation and rapidly increasing interest rates.
Court rejects bid to release frozen funds to 'Freedom Convoy' organizers
Two organizers of the 'Freedom Convoy' won’t receive frozen donation funds to pay for their legal defence of a $300-million potential class-action lawsuit.
Conservatives come to AG's defence after Liberal minister suggests benefit report was politically influenced
National Revenue Minister Diane Lebouthillier is facing calls from Conservatives to apologize for suggesting that Tuesday's auditor general report indicating that billions of dollars in COVID-19 benefits went to those who were ineligible was influenced by political pressure.
How a photo of a pet dog and a couple of selfies took down an international drug trafficking ring
A photo of a pet dog named Bob and a couple of accidental selfies helped investigators bust an international drug trafficking ring, which saw nearly $75 million worth of drugs stopped from hitting the streets of Australia.
There have never been so many renters in Canada, RBC report says
Royal Bank of Canada economists say the country has reached a record number of renters as the number of people renting has increased at three times the rate of homeowners in the past decade.
Putin calls nuclear weapons a tool of deterrence in Ukraine
Russian President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday hailed the annexation of Ukrainian territories as a major achievement and said his country's nuclear weapons serve as a tool of deterrence in the war that the Kremlin calls a 'special military operation.'
New $2 coin with black ring will honour late Queen Elizabeth II
The Royal Canadian Mint is issuing a new $2 coin with a black ring in honour of the late Queen Elizabeth II.
Polygamous leader had 20 wives, many of them minors: FBI
The leader of a small polygamous group near the Arizona-Utah border had taken at least 20 wives, most of them minors, and punished followers who did not treat him as a prophet, newly filed federal court documents allege.
London
Animals perish in Huron County barn fire
Damage is estimated between $1-million and $3-million and three barns on a farm in Huron County have been destroyed by fire. OPP tell CTV News the fire on Cutline Road near Clinton was discovered by the owner around 12:45 a.m. on Wednesday.
Sarnia police say missing men cases not linked as waterfront search conducted
OPP divers are searching the waterfront in Sarnia, Ont. for two missing men on Wednesday. Dustin Ireson, 33, and Trevor Morley-Wood, 40, have been missing since November, and police said both men were last seen near the water.
Windsor
Man in custody after heavy police presence on Parent Avenue
Windsor police are informing the public about a heavy police presence on Parent Avenue.
Windsor police address 37 recommendations by OCPC
The Windsor Police Service and Windsor Police Services Board announced Wednesday that they have addressed all 37 recommendations issued by the Ontario Civilian Police Commission (OCPC).
Barrie
Orillia hospital offers new care clinic for patients without a family doctor
Orillia Soldiers' Memorial Hospital is currently dealing with the highest occupancy of any Ontario hospital and anticipates a new cold and flu care clinic will help ease the pressure.
Pet dies in massive Springwater house fire that displaced family of four
A family of four escaped their home after a fire broke out in the early morning hours on Wednesday in Springwater Township.
Driver sought in series of fail-to-remain collisions in Barrie
Police are looking to identify a driver involved in a series of fail-to-remain collisions in Barrie Tuesday afternoon.
Northern Ontario
New Costco gas station in Sudbury opening this week
It is news many in Greater Sudbury have been waiting for: CTV News has confirmed the new Costco gas station is scheduled to open this week.
Kingsway Entertainment District to be replaced by film studio in Sudbury
Out of the ashes of the controversial Kingsway Entertainment District, funding is already in place to build a new $40 million film studio on the same piece of land in Greater Sudbury.
'Landmark' agreement signed over Ring of Fire
Ring of Fire Metals is taking the next step toward critical mineral development in northern Ontario with Webequie First Nation.
Ottawa
New Ottawa city manager vows to restore trust after damning LRT report
Ottawa's interim city manager is vowing to restore the public's trust after a damning report on the city's problem-plagued LRT system identified 'egregious violations of the public trust.'
Here's when Ottawa gas prices will drop to the lowest level of 2022
Canadians for Affordable Energy president Dan McTeague says gas prices will drop two cents a litre at Ottawa gas stations on Thursday to 138.9 cents a litre.
Toronto
Ford to Crombie, mayors criticizing housing law: 'Get on board' and 'stop whining'
Ontario Premier Doug Ford is telling the mayor of Mississauga and other municipal leaders who've voiced opposition to new housing legislation to 'get on board' and 'stop whining.'
7-month-old Toronto baby with rare liver disease in 'desperate' need of a transplant
A seven-month-old baby is in 'desperate' need of a liver transplant in Toronto, but all she can do is wait for her name to reach the top of the donor list or hope for a living match.
73-year-old Ontario woman loses $5,000 to grandparent scam, Quebec suspects charged: police
Police in York Region, Ont. say a 73-year-old grandmother is the latest victim of a scam that’s seen Canadian grandparents defrauded out of millions of dollars in recent years.
Montreal
Air quality and COVID-19: Quebec Opposition MNA tables bill to install air monitors, purifiers in every classroom
A bill introduced to the national assembly Wednesday would equip every Quebec classroom with an air sensor to monitor carbon dioxide levels. Higher levels of CO2 concentrations suggest air isn’t circulating properly. Public health officials recommend ventilating indoor spaces to reduce the potential for COVID-19 infection.
Quebec COVID-19 hospitalizations continue to rise, 15 more patients admitted
Hospitalizations for illnesses related to COVID-19 continue to rise in Quebec, bringing the total to 1,974 after 15 more patients were admitted.
Atlantic
Billed as remedy for doctor shortage, virtual medicine in N.S. hits bottleneck
Early in the COVID-19 pandemic, virtual medicine offered a novel way for patients to see doctors during a lockdown and hope that technology could alleviate chronic pressure on a strained health system. For many in Nova Scotia, though, the early promise has proven illusory.
Cape Breton seniors who lost long-time home in fire overwhelmed by community support
A Cape Breton couple is counting their blessings after making it out of their long-time home that was destroyed by fire on Monday.
'It’s continual': IWK sees long wait times as cold, flu, RSV cases rise in the Maritimes
The Maritimes’ children’s hospital is seeing long wait times in its emergency department as cold, flu and RSV cases rise in the region.
Winnipeg
'No hope' of successful recovery of alleged serial killer's victims in landfill: Winnipeg police
The Winnipeg Police Service believes the remains of two victims of an alleged serial killer are in a landfill north of the city, but says the recovery of their bodies is likely impossible.
Southern Manitoba under extreme cold warning, -40 wind chills expected
Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC) warns a blast of frigid arctic air will bring a period of extreme wind chill values to southern Manitoba overnight.
Calgary
Calgary will host curling's Scotties Tournament of Hearts in 2024
Calgary has been named the host city for the 2024 Scotties Tournament of Hearts.
17 Calgary spots make list of Top 100 Restaurants in Canada for 2022
The list includes everything from elevated eateries to bistros and neighbourhood gems.
Methamphetamine, fentanyl and cash seized in targeted traffic stop near Brooks
Arrests have been made following a nearly three-month investigation into the activities of two suspected drug dealers who were believed to be trafficking in Calgary and Medicine Hat.
Edmonton
Police issue warning about violent offender released in Edmonton
The Edmonton Police Service is issuing a warning to the public about a convicted violent offender who will be residing in the Edmonton area.
Alberta, Saskatchewan chiefs call for sovereignty acts to be withdrawn
First Nations chiefs in Alberta and Saskatchewan are calling for their provinces to toss proposed legislation they say is inherently undemocratic, unconstitutional and infringes on Indigenous rights.
Snow maze, skating with Santa, New Years Eve party planned at ICE District this month
The ICE District has announced a packed calendar of events from Dec. 23 to Jan. 1, to celebrate winter solstice, Christmas, and New Years Eve.
Vancouver
New B.C. cabinet includes 15 women, 7 people of colour
B.C. Premier David Eby has unveiled his new cabinet, which includes some fresh faces and several ministers who will be shifting responsibilities.
B.C. MLA Katrina Chen reveals history with gender-based violence, asks to be kept out of new cabinet
A B.C. MLA is who co-chaired Premier David Eby’s election campaign says she does not want to be a part of his new cabinet
Gas prices across Metro Vancouver dip to new 2022 low
A new gas price low has been set in Metro Vancouver for 2022, as numbers at the pumps dip below 155.9 cents per litre.