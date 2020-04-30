KITCHENER -- The City of Guelph has seen two deaths in the last week, with both believed to be from a substance overdose, the Wellington Guelph Drug Strategy says.

In an online health alert, the organization says that five other overdoses have also been reported during the same period.

"Reports suggest a mixture of compounds including the circulation of strong opioids, cocaine contaminated with opioids and the presence of benzodiazepines within the drug supply," a news release explains in part.

Officials recommend that users carry naloxone and never use alone, but they remind people that, during the pandemic, they should still stay two metres apart.

They also recommend that, after a new purchase, people take a third of their normal dose to make sure it is not stronger than what they're used to.

Naloxone kits are available for free from pharmacies and other health agencies in the Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph area.