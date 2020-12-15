KITCHENER -- Guelph's top doctor says students shouldn't socialize with their cohort over this year's winter break.

Dr. Nicola Mercer, Medical Officer of Health for Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph, said she's concerned that families gathering outside of school could be the biggest vector for spreading COVID-19 over the holidays.

Dr. Mercer answered questions at an Upper Grand District School Board trustees meeting on Tuesday night. She said families need to remember that children aren't immune to COVID-19 and shouldn't socialize with class cohorts outside of school. She added that contact tracing has shown this is a source of rapid spread.

"You child's friends who are in their class at school are still not people you live with and should not be coming into your home," Dr. Mercer said. "Even though they're in the same classroom, they're still not part of the same family. That's what I anticipate is going to happen over the next few weeks and I am worried about that."

Dr. Mercer also answered questions about the COVID-19 vaccine, saying the future rollout for students still isn't clear. She added that following public health measures will be critical throughout the vaccination process.