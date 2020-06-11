KITCHENER -- Those passing by the Speed River in Guelph this week may notice the city conducting some colourful testing.

Environmentally friendly dye was added to the water by staff at the city's wastewater treatment plant on Wednesday, giving the river a pink tinge.

“By putting the dye in the water it mimics the flow of the water so we are able to take measurements downstream at certain intervals to see water quality parameters,” says Travis Pawlick, a technical analyst for the City of Guelph.

This is the first time Guelph has done the dye-tracing test.

Although, the city say it is a common practice and has no impact on humans, animals, aquatic life or plants.

“By seeing the impact of the dye moving through the river we can do modeling to determine the association between our wastewater treatment plant and the Speed River,” says Pawlick.

He says that it is important to know how much output from the treatment plant the river can handle, especially as the population grows.

“Potentially the dye will be in the speed river for up to 24 hours,” Pawlick explains.

A few kilometers down the river at Niska Road, the pink hue is nearly impossible to see.

More dye will be added on Thursday, and potentially on Friday as well, but it will be a smaller amount, and likely less noticeable.