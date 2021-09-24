Guelph's Santa parade on hold again for 2021

KITCHENER -

Guelph’s Santa parade has been cancelled for the second year in a row.

In a press release, the Downtown Guelph Business Association says they are “unable to go ahead under current restrictions” and there were “many factors that have contributed to this decision.”

Parade organizer Sam Jewell is quoted as saying that “unlike other outdoor events that take place in easy-to-enclose spaces, there are multiple access point to a parade making it impossible to manage social distancing and crowd capacity.”

She goes on to say in the release that with less than two months until parade day they made the decision to pursue an alternative option.

The Downtown Guelph Business Association is teaming up with the Rotary Club of Guelph for this year’s Sparkles in the Park. It will feature dozens of light displays in Riverside Park that visitors can walk or drive through.

The DGBA says in lieu of a Santa Claus parade, Jolly Saint Nick will appear in an enormous snow globe.

They add that it was a very popular addition to last year’s festival.

“It was magical,” says Jewell in the release. “People got to see Santa as he sat and waved from the safety of his snow globe, surrounded by the beautiful illuminations, and we are grateful to the Sparkles organizers for including him.”

Dates have not yet been announced for this year’s event.