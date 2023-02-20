Guelph’s KnightsFest offers interactive medieval experience

It’s Family Day in Ontario and for some that means taking a trip back in time together.

The Guelph Youth Music Centre (GYMC) is hosting KnightsFest – a chance to learn and experience all things medieval and Renaissance.

“I think it’s a really fun era to explore because it’s not something we see in our everyday,” said Samantha Zimmerman, executive director of the GYMC.

The free event offers magic shows, dance lessons, games and a chance to meet a king, queen or dragon.

This is the sixth year for the event, although it’s the first one in a couple of years due to the pandemic.

The space can accommodate 200 people at a time and organizers had already seen at least that many come through as of 12 p.m.

KnightsFest continues until 3 p.m.

