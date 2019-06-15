

CTV Kitchener





Innovation Guelph’s need for more space was addressed as many gathered to celebrate their move to the new facility.

The Royal City’s innovation centre held the grand opening of its larger space on Southgate Drive Friday.

The centre provides a network of business and support to start ups looking to grown.

Executive director Anne Toner Fung says they outgrew their old location downtown and that the new space provides more meeting spots, designated desks, and training spaces.

“We’re dealing predominately with companies who are looking to grow across Canada, preferably globally,” she said.

Innovation Guelph is known for its focus on the agri-innovation, advanced manufacturing, information and communications technology, and clean tech sectors.

The Guelph location is one 17 regional innovation centres in Ontario.