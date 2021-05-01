Like many annual events, Guelph’s popular Hillside Festival has been cancelled for the second year in a row due to COVID-19.

The three-day festival was set to take place in late July at Guelph Lake Island, but will instead be pushed back once again to next summer.

In a statement, festival organizers say that, due to the current stay-at-home order, they anticipate some form of restrictions to public gatherings for the rest of the summer.

Tickets already purchased will be valid for next year or can be returned for a refund.

Organizers add that they are currently working on a virtual festival which they hope will include livestreamed concerts.

More details are expected to be released at a later date.