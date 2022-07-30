Guelph rower captures bronze on the world stage

A rower from Guelph has won a bronze medal at the U-23 championships in Italy.

Stephen Harris made it to the 'A' final Saturday morning. He got there by getting the second-fastest time in the semi-final round of the lightweight men's single skulls on Friday.

His performance on Saturday led to a bronze medal.

Harris' mother tells CTV News he represented Canada in 2018 in Mexico and won gold two times.

He has also won bronze at the World Indoors in March of this year.