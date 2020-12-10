KITCHENER -- Guelph police shut down a city road for a robbery investigation that ended with three people being arrested.

The first notice was sent out via Twitter around 2:20 p.m. on Tuesday.

Drivers were asked to avoid the area of Valleyview Drive as police were on scene.

Just after 3 p.m., the road was reopened.

Three people have been arrested and there is no concern for the public's safety, according to officials.

Police say they will be providing more details about the situation at a later time.