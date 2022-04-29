Guelph residents charged with defrauding Ontario Works

Four Guelph residents have been charged with defrauding Ontario Works of nearly $93,000.

In a media release, the Guelph Police Service said it was contacted at the end of 2021 by investigators at the social services agency about allegations of fraud.

They alleged four individuals had collected payments they were not entitled to, ranging from $5,900 to more than $43,000.

Police said the four were arrested this week.

They've only been identified as three women between the ages of 33 and 48, and a 41-year-old man. Police said the man and one of the women are spouses, while the other two were "unrelated investigations."

All four have been charged with fraud over $5,000.