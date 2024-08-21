Guelph resident wins $50,000
A retiree from Guelph is celebrating a major win after playing the lottery for about 35 years.
Lajos Erdelyi won a second prize worth $50,000 in the Ontario 49 July 3 draw.
“I was at home, checking my tickets on the OLG app, and had to put on my glasses to verify what I thought I was seeing,” he said while picking up his prize. “I think I checked it about three times and thought to myself, ‘Is this true?’ I just froze and didn’t know what to do!”
Erdelyi said he plans to share his winnings with his family.
The winning ticket was bought at Acton Town Milk on Main Street in Acton.
